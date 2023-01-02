The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Greencape Capital Pty Ltd

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 641,070 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises 9.8% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.40% of Brink’s worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after acquiring an additional 966,164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 349.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 271,090 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $13,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 77.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Brink’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.