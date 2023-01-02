The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $63.61. 329,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,023,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.