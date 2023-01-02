The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

EL stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,524. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

