The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $343.38 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

