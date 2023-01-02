The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Performance

NCTY opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $55,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

