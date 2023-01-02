Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 515,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,415,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $550.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

