Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $191.13 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $191.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066818 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059389 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024206 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007848 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003386 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
