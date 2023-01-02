THORChain Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $431.34 million and $19.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

