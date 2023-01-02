Threshold (T) Tops One Day Volume of $3.26 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and $3.26 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00038253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228867 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01561348 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,681,497.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

