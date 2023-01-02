Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

