Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. 743,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

