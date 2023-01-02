Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 87,703 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,703 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.74. 13,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,359. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

