Toncoin Price Reaches $2.24 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00013450 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.66 billion and $53.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26029923 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $41,430,942.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

