Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475,686 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $52,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,849,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,880,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,471. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.