Treasure Coast Financial Planning Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $90.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $109.66.

