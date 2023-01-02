Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $458,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Antero Resources makes up about 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

