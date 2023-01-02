Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

