Trellus Management Company LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

