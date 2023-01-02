Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $33.15 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

