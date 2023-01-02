Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $56.11 million and $533,348.35 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,720.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.02 or 0.00598178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00250236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00056351 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18046086 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $379,352.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

