Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

UNP stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.07. 67,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

