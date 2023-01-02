Uniswap Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $73.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00032241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.27510651 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $38,440,246.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

