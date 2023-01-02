Unizen Trading Up 37.9% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $22.31 million and $1.56 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00464832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.42 or 0.02970120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,971.44 or 0.29744473 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

