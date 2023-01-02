Unizen (ZCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Unizen token can now be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and $1.53 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00464687 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.02251230 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.41 or 0.29735212 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

