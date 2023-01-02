VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 221,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

