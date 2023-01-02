VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Position Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after purchasing an additional 937,824 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 221,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter.

MOO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. 1,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,926. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

