VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,129 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2,914.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 654,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,063.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 612,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.65. 296,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,722. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

