Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $38.98. 924,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

