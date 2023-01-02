Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 101,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.11. 136,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $323.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.