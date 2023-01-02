Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Increased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 15.3% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.92.

