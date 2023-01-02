Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is SAM Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21.

