Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $183.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average is $186.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

