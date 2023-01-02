Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $106,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 94,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

