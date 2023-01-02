Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $191.19. 149,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

