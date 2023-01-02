Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $191.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $195.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

