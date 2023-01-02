Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

