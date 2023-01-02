Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Cut by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

