Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.70 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Velas has a total market cap of $52.70 million and $756,231.51 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00066815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,395,880,473 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

