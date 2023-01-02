Venus BUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.72 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.72 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178985 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,923,140.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

