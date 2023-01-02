Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Hits $0.0218 on Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.70 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178985 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,923,140.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

