VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in VEON during the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

