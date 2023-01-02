Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.29 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and $2.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011700 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

