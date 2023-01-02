Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $176.42. 13,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.29. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.