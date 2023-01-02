Versor Investments LP Acquires 31,817 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,817 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $37.82. 98,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,642. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

