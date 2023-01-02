Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,854 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 81,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,829. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

