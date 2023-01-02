Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 264.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.85. 4,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,381. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

