Versor Investments LP Has $2.44 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Welltower by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after buying an additional 568,842 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,170. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

