Versor Investments LP Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 490.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FDX traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.