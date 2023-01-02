Versor Investments LP Has $2.78 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.31. 15,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.96. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $418.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Paycom Software

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.