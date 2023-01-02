Versor Investments LP Has $66.99 Million Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,706 shares during the quarter. Switch comprises about 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $66,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 762.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.25. 563,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,896. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

